Shetland Times March 10, 2024
Young badminton players triumph against Orkney
Shetland's under-13 badminton squad. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Shetland’s young badminton players have have secured an impressive home win against Orkney this weekend.

The sports Shetland association has offered a “massive well done” to the under-13 County team, who secured an “amazing” overall 31-5 win.

There was some very close competitive games where every single point was fought for.

Commiserations went to Shetland’s under 18 side, meanwhile, who lost 17-7 to their Orkney rivals.

Despite the loss, Shetland’s players are said to have remained competitive, supportive and positive throughout.

