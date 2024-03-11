Curtains up as county drama festival kicks off

The 72nd Shetland County Drama Festival gets under way tonight (Monday) at the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick.

The week-long runs until Friday, with an extra day added this year due to the number of entries.

A wide selection of plays ranging from comedy to tragedy will be on show, with a number of young talent from Shetland’s schools treading the boards for the first time.

The final adjudication and prize-giving, judged by Jim Gibson, starts on Friday.