Woman denies threatening bus passengers

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A woman has pleaded not guilty to acting in a threatening and abusive behaviour on a public bus in Lerwick.

Sarah Irvine, 38, was accused of shouting and swearing towards passengers on a bus between her home at Hill Grind and the Lerwick town centre on 7th March.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank released Irvine on bail with two conditions attached.

She will be electronically tagged and must remain in her house between 7pm and 7am each day. Additionally, she must not use public transport in Lerwick.

A trial has been set for 6th June.