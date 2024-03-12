News

Construction businesses invited to explore future housing developments

Chloe Irvine March 12, 2024 0
Construction businesses invited to explore future housing developments
Hjaltland Housing Association's Upper Scalloway development

Representatives of Shetland’s construction industry are being invited to an event next month, to explore business opportunities for future housing developments in Shetland. 

This event aims to bring together local construction businesses with the SIC and Hjaltland Housing Association, to explore creative solutions to deliver this programme of works. 

It is hoped the meeting will attract a range of local industry partners, including representatives from construction companies of all sizes, tradesmen acting as sole traders, building materials suppliers, and related professions such as architects, engineers and quantity surveyors.  

The event will take place at Mareel on the afternoon and early evening of 22nd April, with further details of the event available nearer the time.

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times. 

