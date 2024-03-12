Sailing ship visits Lerwick ahead of extensive upgrade

The Norwegian sail training ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl has made her first visit to the isles this year.

Berthed at Victori Peir, the German-built three-masted barque has made an impressive sight, and may well have brought back memories of last year’s Tall Ships Races – were it not for the colder temperature.

Her visit to the isles comes ahead of a refit next month, when she will undergo her most extensive upgrade in 20 years.

The work will take place at Laksevåg in Bergen over a five month period.

The biggest operation will be taking down the entire rigging. In addition, the galley and cold storage rooms are to be renewed and the main deck repointed. There will also be some steel work around the foundation of the mainmast.