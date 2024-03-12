Fishing and Marine

Sailing ship visits Lerwick ahead of extensive upgrade

Ryan Taylor March 12, 2024
Sailing ship visits Lerwick ahead of extensive upgrade

The Norwegian sail training ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl has made her first visit to the isles this year.

Berthed at Victori Peir, the German-built three-masted barque has made an impressive sight, and may well have brought back memories of last year’s Tall Ships Races – were it not for the colder temperature.

Her visit to the isles comes ahead of a refit next month, when she will undergo her most extensive upgrade in 20 years.

The work will take place at Laksevåg in Bergen over a five month period.

The biggest operation will be taking down the entire rigging. In addition, the galley and cold storage rooms are to be renewed and the main deck repointed. There will also be some steel work around the foundation of the mainmast.

SHARE POST ON:

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor began working as a reporter in 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, where he is now deputy editor. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.