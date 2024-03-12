Shetland to begin filming this month

Shetland stars Alison O'Donnell and Ashley Jensen. Photo: Mark Mainz_Silverprint Pictures_ITV Studios

Shetland star Ashley Jensen is thrilled that the show has been commissioned for another two series.

The news of the approval from the BBC comes after a successful start to life in the isles for television detective DI Ruth Calder.

Filming on series nine begins this month with Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell reprising their roles.

Series eight amassed an average of seven million viewers and was the second biggest drama across all channels and streaming services.

Lead actress Jensen said she was happy to return to the isles as the “wonderfully complex” Calder.

“The reaction to the last series was incredible and I’m excited at the prospect of unravelling more intrigue,” she said.

She was looking forward to “jumping on a wee plane” to come back to the “breath-taking” Shetland Islands.

Originally based on award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves, the new series of Shetland will also see the return of series regulars Steven Robertson, Lewis Howden and Anne Kidd. Further casting will be announced in due course.