Shetland Way takes step in right direction, says tourism boss

Scalloway is one of the locations on the potential Shetland Way. Photo: John Coutts.

Plans for a proposed walking route for tourists across the isles have taken a step forward, according to tourism chief Steve Mathieson, as a potential route has been mapped out.

VisitScotland’s Lerwick branch manager, Mr Mathieson told the Association of Shetland Community Councils this evening (Tuesday) that there had been progress made on The Shetland Way since his last update to them on the subject.

In a presentation to the members, he reminded them that around 95 per cent of the visitors to Shetland chose walking as their main activity.

There were around 600,000 tourists visiting the isles over a 10-year period, he added.

The walking route route was something that would be a potential way to attract those tourists to return to the isles.

“People will come if they have a route to follow,” Mr Mathieson said.

And attracting the tourists could have knock on effects, such as more vehicle space on congested NorthLink ferries.

“[It would] encourage people to come without a car,” he added.

The potential route would have people walk from Sumburgh along the east of the South Mainland to Gulberwick and then move west to Scalloway.

From there the route would go further north to Voe and onwards for the ferry at Mossbank.

Walkers would then journey across Yell in an “S” shape and make a similar journey across Unst.

