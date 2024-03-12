News

Shetland Way takes step in right direction, says tourism boss

Kevin Craigens March 12, 2024 0
Shetland Way takes step in right direction, says tourism boss
Scalloway is one of the locations on the potential Shetland Way. Photo: John Coutts.

Plans for a proposed walking route for tourists across the isles have taken a step forward, according to tourism chief Steve Mathieson, as a potential route has been mapped out.

VisitScotland’s Lerwick branch manager, Mr Mathieson told the Association of Shetland Community Councils this evening (Tuesday) that there had been progress made on The Shetland Way since his last update to them on the subject. 

In a presentation to the members, he reminded them that around 95 per cent of the visitors to Shetland chose walking as their main activity.

There were around 600,000 tourists visiting the isles over a 10-year period, he added.

The walking route route was something that would be a potential way to attract those tourists to return to the isles. 

“People will come if they have a route to follow,” Mr Mathieson said. 

And attracting the tourists could have knock on effects, such as more vehicle space on congested NorthLink ferries. 

“[It would] encourage people to come without a car,” he added.

The potential route would have people walk from Sumburgh along the east of the South Mainland to Gulberwick and then move west to Scalloway. 

From there the route would go further north to Voe and onwards for the ferry at Mossbank. 

Walkers would then journey across Yell in an “S” shape and make a similar journey across Unst.

Read the full story in Friday’s Shetland Times.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.