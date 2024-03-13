Man who laughed after assaulting ex-partner jailed

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 27-year-old man who laughed at his then-girlfriend after repeatedly punching her in the head has been jailed.

Barry Anthony Coutts attacked his former partner in the early hours of Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ morning after accusing her of infidelity.

And Lerwick Sheriff Court heard previously he laughed after she collapsed onto a nearby couch following the assault.

He then proceeded to continue to punch her in the head.

She was left “bleeding heavily” and “extremely upset” after the incident, and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Coutts had been remanded in custody after admitting the attack, which took place in Lerwick’s Leslie Road on 31st January, last month.

He appeared via video-link from prison at a hearing today (Wednesday), after his sentence had been deferred for background reports.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Coutts was “shocked and ashamed” of his behaviour.

“He’s had a moment for sober reflection and realises that his conduct is quite unexplainable,” he said.

Coutts, of no fixed abode, was “determined that he will make a fresh start” away from Shetland, his solicitor said.

He asked that Coutts be allowed to move to live with his mother in County Durham, which he said would give him that fresh start.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the attack had been “totally unacceptable and unprovoked”.

And he said he was still of the opinion that the only sentence should be a spell in prison.

He jailed Coutts for five months, backdated to 14th February.

Coutts was also ordered not to approach or contact, or to attempt or approach or contact, his ex-partner for a period of three years.