Shetland Bus heroes remembered at memorial

Norwegian Navy cadets paid tribute at the Shetland Bus Memorial in Scalloway. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Shetland Bus Memorial at Scalloway today (Thursday).

Royal Norwegian Navy Cadets paid their respects to those who took part in the heroic Shetland Bus operation during the Second World War.

The cadets travelled to Shetland on the sail training ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl, and were joined by other crew and passengers, as well as locals who gathered for the ceremony.

Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The hazardous Shetland Bus operation involved carrying refugees to Shetland as well as sending supplies and agents in the opposite direction

The service, based from Scalloway, has been increasingly acknowledged over time on both sides of the North Sea as having a significant impact on the progress and outcome of the Second World War.

The Shetland Bus played a crucial role during Germany’s occupation of Norway.