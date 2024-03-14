News

Shetland Bus heroes remembered at memorial

Alistair Munro March 14, 2024 0
Shetland Bus heroes remembered at memorial
Norwegian Navy cadets paid tribute at the Shetland Bus Memorial in Scalloway. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Shetland Bus Memorial at Scalloway today (Thursday).

Royal Norwegian Navy Cadets paid their respects to those who took part in the heroic Shetland Bus operation during the Second World War.

The cadets travelled to Shetland on the sail training ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl, and were joined by other crew and passengers, as well as locals who gathered for the ceremony.

Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The hazardous Shetland Bus operation involved carrying refugees to Shetland as well as sending supplies and agents in the opposite direction

The service, based from Scalloway, has been increasingly acknowledged over time on both sides of the North Sea as having a significant impact on the progress and outcome of the Second World War.

The Shetland Bus played a crucial role during Germany’s occupation of Norway.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Alistair Munro

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Alistair Munro

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.