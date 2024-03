Photo: Sophie Whitehead

It’s now down to the big burn in Delting.

Guizer Jarl Daniel Johnson, who is Hakon Galinn for the day, will be preparing for the procession and burning of the galley.

Photo: Sophie Whitehead

Daniel, who was nominated onto the committee by his uncle Stuart Robertson, lives in Muckle Roe with his wife Karen and their two children, Mitchell, 8, and five-year-old Ada. His children joins him in a squad of 45.