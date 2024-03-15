Delting Up-Helly-A’ under way

Delting Up-Helly-A’ is getting under way this morning (Friday).

Guizer Jarl Daniel Johnson is Hakon Galinn for the day.

Daniel, who was nominated onto the committee by his uncle Stuart Robertson, lives in Muckle Roe with his wife Karen and their two children, Mitchell, 8, and five-year-old Ada.

Daniel, who works at Garriock Bros in Brae as an engineer, said: “Well da waiting is finally ower!.

“Can’t believe we are here already. It doesn’t feel long ago since my uncle Stuart asked me to join the committee in 2009.

“It seemed only fitting for me to be Hakon Galinn, the nephew of Hakon Herdebreid who Stuart represented.”

He added: “I want to say it has been a privilege to be asked to take on such an important role in what is an amazing community event involving all age groups. Nothin else does dat lik Up-Helly-A’.”

The Jarl’s Squad mustered at the Northern Lights function room at 7.30am, with the toast to the jarl taking place just before 8am.

The squad then marches to the galley shed before visiting local schools in Lunnasting and Brae and Garriock Bros.

They will have lunch at Sullom Voe Terminal and then visit Mossbank Primary, Busta House Hotel and Northaven Care Centre and Mid Brae Ine.

The light up and procession from the Brae Hall to Delting Boating Club begins at 7.30pm and will end with the burning of the galley, called Rodahamar – the name of his house – which translates into Red Rock in old Norse.