Sign Times petition in support of Dogs Against Drugs

Dogs Against Drugs handler Megan Grant with her dog Bravo. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A massive Shetland Times campaign launches today [Friday] demanding the Scottish government channels cash it earns from the proceeds of crime to Dogs Against Drugs.

The crucial charity helps the police and private organisations detect illegal substances coming into the isles – preventing drugs from entering our communities, and bringing crooks to justice.

Last year alone the organisation’s specially trained dogs and their handlers helped seize more than £360,000 of illegal drugs, including potentially deadly heroin and cocaine.

But the charity has struggled to find the necessary funds to maintain its critical service in preventing the supply of drugs coming to Shetland.

Dogs Against Drugs needs around £120,000 to operate annually – but is currently falling short for the next financial year by as much as a quarter of that sum.

The Shetland Times has played a small part in helping the charity by donating £250 – but they need much, much more.

Join us in our campaign by signing our petition to get a better deal for the Dogs Against Drugs