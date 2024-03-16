Drama Festival winners announced
The winners of the Shetland Drama Festival were announced last night at a ceremony at the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick.
The complete list of winners are as follows:
Junior Section – Open Door Drama Juniors, Rachel versus the Bonecrusher The Mighty
Junior Individual Cup – Willow Duncan, A Queen’s Tale, Sound Primary School
Youth Section – Open Door Drama Youths, A Melodrama
Youth Individual Shield – Martha Robertson, Midsummer Night’s Dream, Open Door Drama
Shetland Section – Ronas Drama, Spice Up Your Sandwiches
Shetland Dialect Adult Individual Shield – Lorraine Peterson, Spice Up Your Sandwiches, Ronas Drama
Best Original Dialect Script – Willie Robertson, Spice Up Your Sandwiches, Ronas Drama
Best Original Non- Dialect Script – Kevin Briggs,
Adult Open Section – A Muse Amuses, Scalloway Players
Adult Individual Shield – John Haswell, A Muse Amuses, Scalloway Players
First Time Producer – Kirsty Budge, Never Fret, Nae Need Tae Spret, Brenna Players
Best Stage Presentation – Midsummer Nights Dream, Open Drama Drama
Most Merritorious – A Melodrama, Open Door Drama Youths
Best Entertainment – Spice Up Your Sandwiches, Ronas Drama
Overall Points Winner – A Muse Amuses, Scalloway Players in photo Kevin Briggs, SCD President awards the Minnie Wright Trophy to Izzy Swanson, John Haswell and Kari Williamson.
Report, reviews and more photos in next week’s Shetland Times.