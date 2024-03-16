Drama Festival winners announced

Photo: Keith Morrison

The winners of the Shetland Drama Festival were announced last night at a ceremony at the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick.

The complete list of winners are as follows:

Junior Section – Open Door Drama Juniors, Rachel versus the Bonecrusher The Mighty

Junior Individual Cup – Willow Duncan, A Queen’s Tale, Sound Primary School

Youth Section – Open Door Drama Youths, A Melodrama

Youth Individual Shield – Martha Robertson, Midsummer Night’s Dream, Open Door Drama

Shetland Section – Ronas Drama, Spice Up Your Sandwiches

Shetland Dialect Adult Individual Shield – Lorraine Peterson, Spice Up Your Sandwiches, Ronas Drama

Best Original Dialect Script – Willie Robertson, Spice Up Your Sandwiches, Ronas Drama

Best Original Non- Dialect Script – Kevin Briggs,

Adult Open Section – A Muse Amuses, Scalloway Players

Adult Individual Shield – John Haswell, A Muse Amuses, Scalloway Players

First Time Producer – Kirsty Budge, Never Fret, Nae Need Tae Spret, Brenna Players

Best Stage Presentation – Midsummer Nights Dream, Open Drama Drama

Most Merritorious – A Melodrama, Open Door Drama Youths

Best Entertainment – Spice Up Your Sandwiches, Ronas Drama

Overall Points Winner – A Muse Amuses, Scalloway Players in photo Kevin Briggs, SCD President awards the Minnie Wright Trophy to Izzy Swanson, John Haswell and Kari Williamson.

Report, reviews and more photos in next week’s Shetland Times.