Sport

UPDATE: Netball A team beat Orkney: Inter-county clashes continue in badminton and netball

Alistair Munro March 16, 2024
The victorious Netball A squad. Photo: Brian Gray

The senior netball and badminton squads are taking on their Orkney rivals in inter-county clashes today – and the netball A team has just won 45-40 at Clickimin.

The B match will get underway at 2.30pm and, like the A’s, will be livestreamed on Facebook by Radio Shetland.

The first badminton B match has just seen Orkney defeat Shetland 12-6.

The A clash is now underway. Match updates will be made on the Orkney Badminton Association Facebook page.

