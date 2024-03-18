Housing plans for site of former hotel destroyed by fire

The Moorfield Hotel in Brae was destroyed by fire in July 2020.

Fifteen new homes could be built at the site of the former Moorfield Hotel in Brae.

E&H Building Contractors Ltd lodged plans to redevelop the site almost four years after a fire destroyed the 100-bed hotel.

According to documents lodged by its agents Visio Architecture, the overarching vision for the development is to provide “much-needed social housing that is modern, sustainable, energy-efficient and resilient to Shetland’s climate”.

“Balancing build costs with aesthetics, the aim is to create visually attractive semi-detached properties, offering a blend of affordability and quality,” the documents state.

“By embracing contemporary architectural principles, integrating with the surrounding landscape and community, and prioritizing sustainability and quality of life, this development seeks to create a vibrant and inclusive residential environment for future generations.”

The housing would feature 12 semi-detached units for social housing, including a mix of one and two bed properties, as well as three private dwellings.

Owners BDL had previously announced it would be closing later that year following TotalEnergies decision to stop housing Shetland Gas Plant workers at the site.