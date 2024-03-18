News

Housing plans for site of former hotel destroyed by fire

March 18, 2024 0
Housing plans for site of former hotel destroyed by fire
The Moorfield Hotel in Brae was destroyed by fire in July 2020.

Fifteen new homes could be built at the site of the former Moorfield Hotel in Brae.

E&H Building Contractors Ltd lodged plans to redevelop the site almost four years after a fire destroyed the 100-bed hotel.

According to documents lodged by its agents Visio Architecture, the overarching vision for the development is to provide “much-needed social housing that is modern, sustainable, energy-efficient and resilient to Shetland’s climate”.

“Balancing build costs with aesthetics, the aim is to create visually attractive semi-detached properties, offering a blend of affordability and quality,” the documents state.

“By embracing contemporary architectural principles, integrating with the surrounding landscape and community, and prioritizing sustainability and quality of life, this development seeks to create a vibrant and inclusive residential environment for future generations.”

The housing would feature 12 semi-detached units for social housing, including a mix of one and two bed properties, as well as three private dwellings.

The Moorfield Hotel was destroyed by a fire in July 2020.

Owners BDL had previously announced it would be closing later that year following TotalEnergies decision to stop housing Shetland Gas Plant workers at the site. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.