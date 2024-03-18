Hundreds join Dogs Against Drugs campaign

Dogs Against Drugs handler Megan Grant with Bravo. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

More than 200 people have signed the Shetland Times petition in support of Dogs Against Drugs over the weekend.

Since the campaign launched on Friday morning, 230 people have signed the online petition, calling for the Scottish government to use the proceeds of crime to provide a better funding model for the charity.

Dogs Against Drugs requires £120,000 a year to protect communities from illegal drugs reaching the streets of the isles.

But it is short of its funding for the 2024/25 financial year by as much as a quarter.

Dogs Against Drugs was instrumental in the seizure of £750,000 worth of substances since the start of 2022. Last year alone drugs dogs prevented £360,000 of illegal substances from getting to the streets.