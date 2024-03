A 69-year-old man has been found guilty of three counts of rape following a trial.

Sean Casey, who previously lived in Dunrossness, was also found guilty of indecent assault following the Aberdeen High Court trial.

The jury, by a majority, found Casey guilty on four charges after the trial on Thursday.

Casey, whose address was given as Limavady, County Derry, will return to the court for sentencing on 10th April.