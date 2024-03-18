News

MSYP winners ‘very proud’ over election success

Chloe Irvine March 18, 2024 0
Joe Smith (left) and Bertie Summers celebrating being selected as Shetland MSYP's this afternoon. Photo: Chloe Irvine 

Lerwick teenager Joe Smith and Sandwick’s Bertie Summers have been voted Shetland’s new Members of the Scottish Youth Parliament (MSYPs). 

Joe and Bertie were announced as the winners this afternoon at Islesburgh Community Centre after a total of 852 votes were cast, 39 of which were spoiled. 

Bertie told The Shetland Times it was an “honour and a privilege” to secure this position and wished to thank everyone who voted for him.

Joe said he was “very proud to be elected” and also wished to thank the voters.

Both MSYPs are keen to address transport inequalities facing those in rural and outer-island communities.

“The rising cost of living is definitely a huge issue,” Bertie said.

“Inter-island ferries still require people under 22 to pay huge sums of money, even though the fares for buses have been scrapped.”

Joe added that alongside free travel for inter-island ferries, more buses to rural communities would also be “better” for young people. 

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times. 

