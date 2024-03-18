Whalsay projects receive over £3,000 in funding

From left to right Alison Simpson, Ellyn Reid (front), Carolann Reid, Louise Johnson, Connor Leask and Eilidh Eunson

Whalsay projects has received over £3,000 in funding.

Residents were asked to vote on which projects should receiving funding awards.

Whalsay Minibus Association, Whalsay Heritage and Community Centre, Whalsay Model Yacht Club, Whalsay Toddlers, Whalsay Junior Football Club and the Whalsay Riding Club each received £500.

The centre’s Andrew “Andy” Sandison told The Shetland Times they currently have over 66,000 photos in their archives.

“The last time I packed up the photos there were 66,000, a lot of them are very fragile and that’s mainly why we’re asking for peerie bits oh funding,” he said.

“We need to buy the material to preserve these photos better because when you get old paper, the chemicals they used then for photography eventually breaks down.”

Mr Sandison says this is a “never ending job” as they get new photographs coming on a monthly basis.

He estimated that 60 per cent of the photographs in their archives are named.

“We did a lot oh older folk that were still living and got them to name photos, if it hadn’t been for that, we maybe only just have 20 per cent named.”

He added that he thinks it is “excellent” that they have now received funding towards their efforts.

Whalsay Community Council (WCC) also donated £100 each to the Whalsay Tunnel Group, Whalsay Golf Club, Whalsay Junior Badminton Club and Whalsay Kirk Development Group.

Badminton coach Nopon Lee said having funds for the badminton club would further increase interest in the sport.

“We would be able to hire the court and then hopefully be able to have more junior players.

“Clubs like Brae don’t have to pay because they have a good enough fund, but in Whalsay we really don’t have enough funds.

“But badminton history in Whalsay is very good and we have another nine very good players at senior level, so we hope that continues.”

The amounts for some of the groups are a clarification to those printed in the newspaper, which quoted the project costs as opposed to funding issued by WCC.