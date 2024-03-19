News

Claire Leveque body released to family

Shetland Times March 19, 2024 0
Claire Leveque. 

The body of a 24-year-old woman allegedly murdered in Sandness last month has been released to her family. 

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the remains of Claire Leveque had been released to her family.

This comes after a fundraising effort was launched to return her body to her father Clint, in Canada.

On the GoFundMe page, it was said the family were “eager to bring Claire home” and that they wanted “justice for this tragic loss.”

Her father also wanted to use excess funds to attend any court proceedings.

Ms Leveque was found dead after police were called to a house in Sandness in February after reports of a disturbance. 

Aren Pearson, 39, has been charged with her murder. He made no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.

