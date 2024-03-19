Consent granted to demolish Linkshouse

The Scottish government has granted consent for the “dangerous” Linkshouse in Mid Yell to be demolished after a fire and the “harsh” climate caused it to deteriorate.

In August, the SIC gave permission to demolish the building after councillors rejected officials recommendations to save it.

The decision came after Lindsay Laurenson applied for permission to knock the house down on grounds of public safety.

On Monday, the Scottish government announced it had granted consent for the building’s demolition.

The report read: “Linkshouse is already a ruin.

“The structural report commissioned by the applicant from a chartered civil engineer, Mr Karl Bolt, indicates that the house is unsafe in its present condition and poses an unacceptable risk to the public.”

