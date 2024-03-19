News

MSYPs back Dogs Against Drugs campaign

Chloe Irvine March 19, 2024 0
Joe Smith (left) and Bertie Summers celebrating being selected as Shetland MSYP's yesterday afternoon. Photo: Dave Donaldson 

Shetland’s new MSYPs have backed The Shetland Times Dogs Against Drugs campaign.

The Shetland Times is calling on the Scottish government to use proceeds of crime to provide a better funding model for the charity.

Since the campaign launched on Friday morning, more than 330 people have signed the online petition.

Now, Lerwick teenager Joe Smith and Sandwick’s Bertie Summers, who were voted as Shetland’s new MSYPs this week, have shown their support for the campaign.

“Dogs Against Drugs is a very vital charity in Shetland,” Joe told this newspaper.

“Anything that can be done to help them would be fantastic.”

Bertie stressed that the “drugs problem” in Shetland was “very serious”.

He called on more action to be taken to address the issue, including at the Anderson High School in Lerwick.

• Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times.

