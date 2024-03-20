News

Thursday and Friday ferry and freight sailings cancelled

Shetland Times March 20, 2024 0
NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Tonight’s ferry sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen is the last for a few days, after NorthLink cancelled the return sailing tomorrow due to adverse weather.

Hjaltland will depart Lerwick this evening at 5.30pm, heading for Kirkwall and Aberdeen. However, she will be unable to return because of poor conditions.

With the Hrossey in drydock, Hjaltland is the only remaining passenger vessel operating the route.

Sailings of the freight vessels on Thursday and Friday have also been cancelled.

Further sailings from Saturday are under review.

