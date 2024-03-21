Ferry’s return delayed because of ‘essential’ work

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The return of a NorthLink passenger ferry from drydock has been delayed due to additional work needed on her.

The Hrossey was scheduled to return to service on Sunday 24th March but as extra work was required on an “essential component” delays have pushed this back.

Serco NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett said the delay was unfortunate.

“As the provider of the lifeline ferry service for the Northern Isles we understand the knock-on effect for both our customers and the communities we serve,” Mr Garret said.

“We cannot put an exact timeframe on when we expect the Hrossey back in service, however what we can say is we hope it will be early next week.”

He said the dry dock team was working to safely complete the additional work as quickly as possible.