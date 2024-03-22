News

Brae police station faces closure

Shetland Times March 22, 2024
Police Scotland. 

A disused police station in Brae could close pending a consultation with the community. 

Continuing costs to run the building while so few officers use it is the major concern of the Shetland police. 

Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson said that police officers are “no longer tied to working from police buildings” when they have technology with them on the beat. 

“The station at Brae is not routinely used but continues to incur daily expenses and requires ongoing repairs and maintenance, which is not the best use of public funds,” Mr Clemenson said. 

With technology that can be used to file paperwork while on the streets, officers are able to spend more time in the community.

“If our proposals go ahead, my officers will continue to be active, visible and accessible across mainland Shetland,” he added. “The public will receive the same high level of service from officers as they have done over the last few years.”

The consultation will begin on Monday 8th April and will be available on the Police Scotland Engagement Hub.

