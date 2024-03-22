News

Dry dock delays continue with no northbound sailing on Monday

March 22, 2024 0
Previous dry dock repairs were carried out on Hjaltland. 

NorthLink has confirmed Hrossey’s delayed return from dry dock will mean there is no northbound sailing on Monday.

Hrossey had been due to re-enter service on Sunday but NorthLink had already warned customers of the delay.

Now the ferry operator has confirmed she will not be back in service for her scheduled journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick on Monday night.

There have been no passenger ferries arriving or departing Lerwick since Wednesday.

The Hjaltland is scheduled to leave Aberdeen on Sunday night arriving in Lerwick on Monday morning.

She will sail from Lerwick to Aberdeen on Monday evening.

NorthLink said the extra work in dry dock involved an “essential component”.

Managing director Stuart Garrett previously said he hoped Hrossey would be back in service early next week.

