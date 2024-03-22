In this week’s Shetland Times
In this week’s (22nd March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Police and politicians join hundreds to support The Shetland Times Dogs Against Drugs campaign.
- Ferries hit by weather and dry dock delays.
- Crofter’s sheep warning after “horrendous” dog attack.
- Bird observatory faces reopening troubles.
- Lerwick teens elected as new MSYPs.
- Pictures and reports from Delting Up-Helly-A’.
- FEATURE: Energy Efficiency, Renewables and Recycling supplement.
- Round up from the County Drama festival.
- SPORT: The highs and lows of inter-county events.
