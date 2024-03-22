In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Shetland Times March 22, 2024 0
In this week’s (22nd March) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Police and politicians join hundreds to support The Shetland Times Dogs Against Drugs campaign.
  • Ferries hit by weather and dry dock delays.
  • Crofter’s sheep warning after “horrendous” dog attack.
  • Bird observatory faces reopening troubles.
  • Lerwick teens elected as new MSYPs.
  • Pictures and reports from Delting Up-Helly-A’.
  • FEATURE: Energy Efficiency, Renewables and Recycling supplement.
  • Round up from the County Drama festival.
  • SPORT: The highs and lows of inter-county events.
