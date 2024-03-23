News

Charity walkers begin 15 hour journey

Shetland Times March 23, 2024 0
Charity walkers begin 15 hour journey
Sixteen people left Sumburgh Lighthouse at 6am to walk to Lerwick. Photo: Alex Armitage.

Sixteen people are walking from Sumburgh Lighthouse to Lerwick to raise money for charities supporting the people of Gaza.

The group set off from the lighthouse at 6am this morning (Saturday) and planned stops in Bigton and Wester Quarff.

Walkers are expected to complete their near 30-mile journey in Market Cross around 9pm.

By the time the walkers had left Sumburgh Lighthouse £2,900 had been raised for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Green Olive Collective in Jerusalem.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.