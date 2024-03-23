Charity walkers begin 15 hour journey

Sixteen people left Sumburgh Lighthouse at 6am to walk to Lerwick. Photo: Alex Armitage.

Sixteen people are walking from Sumburgh Lighthouse to Lerwick to raise money for charities supporting the people of Gaza.

The group set off from the lighthouse at 6am this morning (Saturday) and planned stops in Bigton and Wester Quarff.

Walkers are expected to complete their near 30-mile journey in Market Cross around 9pm.

By the time the walkers had left Sumburgh Lighthouse £2,900 had been raised for the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Green Olive Collective in Jerusalem.