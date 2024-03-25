Licensing board approves Blyde Welcome’s plans to bring added fizz to afternoon teas

Celia Smith at Blyde Welcome. Photo: Ben Mullay

Afternoon teas are set to go off with a fizz after an occasional licence was granted today.

Blyd Welcome’s occasional licence to serve a glass of prosecco with its already popular afternoon teas was given the green light by members of the licensing board.

Council solicitor Keith Adam said it “sounded delightful”.

Board member Stephen Leask proposed the application’s approval, praising Blyde Welcome for the training it offers, which he said was “very worthwhile”.

“They show quality in whatever they do,” he added.

Shetland Central member Moraig Lyall said the offer of prosecco was becoming more commonplace at afternoon teas, noting that her daughter and her friends in Edinburgh had enjoyed such an offer.

“I think it would be a fine addition to things that are available locally,” she added.

Blyde Welcome said its first afternoon tea was only meant to be a one-off, marking Up-Helly-A’ with something a little different for tourists.

However, it soon became popular with locals too.

And it said the addition of sparkling wine had been a “game-changer”.

Owner Celia Smith said: “We couldn’t have anticipated the demand.

“When we trialled our “Mother’s Day Sparkling Afternoon Tea” we were fully booked within 30 minutes.”

Blyde Welcome said the blending of traditional modern has been part of its success.

Marketing manager Morag Smith said: “We know prosecco isn’t part of the traditional afternoon tea experience, but we like to think that the Duchess of Bedford, the lady behind afternoon tea, would approve though”.

As the hospitality business readies itself for cruise season, Blyde Welcome is looking to give its afternoon tea experience “one final sparkling hurrah” before it is suspended over the summer months.

Ms Smith said: “In the last three months, we’ve served 130 people afternoon tea.

“In what’s traditionally a really quiet time for us, has actually turned into one of our busiest and been a real lifeline over the winter months.

“We do need to pause the afternoon tea experience though as we welcome the thousands of tourists coming to Shetland over the Summer as we strive to ensure that everyone experiences a blyde welcome.”

She said her personal favourite is macarons from local baker Mercedez Kazi at MM Yummycakes.

“We worked with Mercedez to create deliciously bespoke macarons from our most popular items in the shop.

“My favourite is our Chai Macarons but our guests love her Earl Grey and Peach Tea flavours too,” she added.