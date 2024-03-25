News

NorthLink ferry set for return to service after extended dry dock visit

March 25, 2024 0
The lifeline ferry service will return to full capacity with two passenger vessels operating from tomorrow (Tuesday).

NorthLink Ferries issued an operational update this afternoon saying the Hrossey would depart Lerwick tomorrow evening at 7pm for Aberdeen.

Hrossey had originally been due to re-enter service on Sunday after her time in dry dock.

However, extra work on an “essential component” meant her stay had to be extended.

It meant tonight’s  scheduled northbound journey from Aberdeen to Lerwick had to be cancelled.

The cancellation followed previous weather-related disruption which left Shetland was without a passenger ferry service for five days. 

