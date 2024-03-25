News

Chloe Irvine March 25, 2024 0
Shetland accent ‘hardest’ dialect in the world to emulate 

A new study has named Shetland as the hardest accent in the world for actors to emulate.

The study released by Preply was conducted by language experts including dialect coach Ashley Howard who has over 15 years of experience in the field.

“One accent that a lot of actors find hard to impersonate is a Shetland accent with its rich dialect, distinctive rhythm and unexpected vowel distribution,” she said. 

“The rhythm of these accents has more of a gliding quality to it and the pitch pattern is more major than minor, giving it a warm quality. 

“The Shetland accent can catch out even experienced actors, who tend to observe the typical characteristics of an Edinburgh accent.” 

