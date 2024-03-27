News

Community Health and Social Care partnership appoint new director  

March 27, 2024 0
Community Health and Social Care partnership appoint new director  
Community Health and Social Care partnership's new director Jo Robinson. 

Community Health and Social Care partnership has announced their director has secured the role on a permanent basis.

Jo Robinson had been working as the partnership’s interim director in recent months, but now she has officially been confirmed as their director.

Ms Robinson’s appointment follows the conclusion of the recruitment process and she will formally start in the post on 1st April.

She will also be nominated to the role of chief officer for the Integration Joint Board (IJB) in Shetland, subject to approval of the IJB at their next meeting.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “Delivery of good quality health and social care services are vital for so many in Shetland and I’m delighted to see Jo Robinson appointed as director. 

“She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role and her leadership will help to guide this sector through future challenges.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.