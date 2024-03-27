Community Health and Social Care partnership appoint new director  

Community Health and Social Care partnership's new director Jo Robinson.

Community Health and Social Care partnership has announced their director has secured the role on a permanent basis.

Jo Robinson had been working as the partnership’s interim director in recent months, but now she has officially been confirmed as their director.

Ms Robinson’s appointment follows the conclusion of the recruitment process and she will formally start in the post on 1st April.

She will also be nominated to the role of chief officer for the Integration Joint Board (IJB) in Shetland, subject to approval of the IJB at their next meeting.

Council leader Emma Macdonald said: “Delivery of good quality health and social care services are vital for so many in Shetland and I’m delighted to see Jo Robinson appointed as director.

“She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role and her leadership will help to guide this sector through future challenges.”