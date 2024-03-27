Council chief defends 3G pitch over cancer concerns

The rugby pitch has continually been waterlogged, causing disruption to both the men's and women's teams. Photo: Kevin Jones

Concerns about the potentially cancerous ‘rubber crumb’ used in 3G pitches have been played down by SIC chief Maggie Sandison.

A Stirling University study last week called on the artificial pitches to be banned in Scotland due to worries about the infill used.

The study claimed the rubber was possibly carcinogenic – and called on the Scottish government to act swiftly.

With a 3G pitch on the cards for Lerwick, Mrs Sandison was questioned by councillor Moraig Lyall if the SIC was concerned by the report.

The council chief said sportscotland, Scottish Football Association and Scottish Rugby “continue to be supportive” of the use of rubber crumb in 3G pitches.

“The Scottish government refute the claims made,” she said.

She said another study was looking at cork being used as the infill on such pitches, which could be used in the Lerwick pitch.

But Mrs Lyall said that, given the tight timeline for the 3G pitch – which must be completed by June 2025 because of the external funding – that study was unlikely to be complete.

She added it would be “very unfortunate” if the SIC committed to building a pitch which was then banned.

Councillor Arwed Wenger tabled an amendment to have the 3G pitch moved to the bottom of the council’s priority list, but could not find a seconder.