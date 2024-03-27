Tourist information centre to close as part of nationwide shutdown 

VisitScotland has confirmed it is to close tourism information centres – including Lerwick – over the next two years.

The organisation said the shutdown was in recognition of the “significant changes” in the way people plan their holidays, with most now using online resources to research their trips.

VisitScotland made the bold claim that the closure was part of a strategy to “grow the visitor economy” by influencing tourists in the planning stage of their trip, before they leave home.

It will invest its resources in a digital-first strategy, which it says will help drive the visitor economy by reaching more people.

All VisitScotland information centres – known as iCentres – will operate as usual until the end of September as part of phased two-year closure programme.

VisitScotland is currently engaging with stakeholders to discuss local arrangements.