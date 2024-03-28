News

Shetland Times March 28, 2024 0
First cruise ship to arrive this weekend
The trend for record cruise ship numbers at Lerwick Harbour is set to continue in 2024. Photo: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media

The first cruise ship of the season will arrive this weekend, in what is expected to be a “parade” of tourists in a record year.

British-based Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition is due to visit on Saturday during an 11-night, Easter voyage to and from London Tilbury.

Built in 1999 the 216-metre vessel, with a capacity for 1,200 passengers, will berth at Mair’s Pier. She is scheduled to return a further four times over the spring and summer.

Lerwick Port Authority cruise manager Melanie Henderson said the isles’ contribution to the tourism sector is going from “strength to strength”.

“The number of ships arriving significantly contributes to the local economy, providing employment, keeping the attractions and venues busy, and providing important footfall for local businesses,” Ms Henderson said.

“We are looking forward to another great season working alongside everyone involved to host guests from all over the world to experience our local hospitality and all that Shetland has to offer.”

Another seven cruise ships are expected in Lerwick next month, with three of them scheduled to make their maiden voyage to Shetland.

