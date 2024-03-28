Loganair’s profits doubled to £10.9m

Loganair’s pre-tax profits soared to £10.9m last year, the airline has announced.

The company’s accounts for the latest 2022/23 financial year show further improvements in the £4.9m recorded the previous year.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah said: “It’s encouraging to see we achieved further strong growth in our financial accounts to March 2023, ensuring we can continue to operate lifeline services sustainably and on a year-round basis.

“Whilst the result to the end of March 2023 looks encouraging, it will not be lost on anyone that the current financial year, that will finish at the end of this month, has been one of fleet transformation, operational challenge and inflationary pressures – the latter of which is affecting businesses across Scotland and the UK.

“We are absolutely committed to building resilience and enhancing our performance for our customers, meaning our future results will reflect the significant investment being made.”