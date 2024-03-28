News

Loganair’s profits doubled to £10.9m

March 28, 2024 0
Loganair’s profits doubled to £10.9m

Loganair’s pre-tax profits soared to £10.9m last year, the airline has announced.

The company’s accounts for the latest 2022/23 financial year show further improvements in the £4.9m recorded the previous year.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah said: “It’s encouraging to see we achieved further strong growth in our financial accounts to March 2023, ensuring we can continue to operate lifeline services sustainably and on a year-round basis.

“Whilst the result to the end of March 2023 looks encouraging, it will not be lost on anyone that the current financial year, that will finish at the end of this month, has been one of fleet transformation, operational challenge and inflationary pressures – the latter of which is affecting businesses across Scotland and the UK.

“We are absolutely committed to building resilience and enhancing our performance for our customers, meaning our future results will reflect the significant investment being made.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.