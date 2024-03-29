News

Lerwick lifeboat shop ready for busy summer season

March 29, 2024 0
Shop volunteers Audrey Cogle, Lorna Millham and Linda Simpson. Photo: RNLI Lerwick

The Lerwick lifeboat shop has had a refresh ahead of what it hopes will be another busy summer season.

With the first cruise ship of the season due to arrive tomorrow (Saturday), RNLI staff visited this week to update displays and merchandise at the shop on Lerwick’s waterfront.

New stock includes a range of items marking the RNLI’s 200th anniversary this year.

Profits made from everything sold in the shop raises funds for the RNLI, helping the charity
to save lives at sea.

And the Lerwick shop is run by volunteers from Lerwick Ladies Lifeboat Guild, who open the shop on selected days throughout the summer months.

Guild joint chairwoman Linda Simpson said they were “really pleased” with the shop’s new look ahead of the summer season.

“We hope these will be popular with customers who will know that with every purchase, they’re helping to save lives at sea.”

