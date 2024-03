Kaylee-Anne Best enjoying the pool session during Saturday's parasport and adult sport festivals at the Clickimin. Photo: Kevin Jones

Tens of bairns and adults have enjoyed taking part in the third-annual Shetland Parasports Festival at the Clickimin today (Saturday).

The event, organised by Ability Shetland, also included an adult sports festival for a second year.

Participants were able to try their hand at sports like football, kayaking, table tennis, boccia and fencing.

It runs until 4pm today.