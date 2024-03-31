First ship of bumper season cruises in

Ambition was the first cruise ship of the 2024 season. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The first cruise ship of what is hoped to be another record season arrived into Lerwick yesterday (Saturday).

Ambassador’s Ambition arrived on an 11-day Easter tour of the British isles, leaving from and returning to London Tilbury.

She is the first of 149 cruise ships booked to come to Shetland between now and mid-November, with roughly 130,000 passengers due to arrive.

There are also 11 maiden calls expected this year, including the largest yet to visit – the MSC Virtuosa in May – which has a capacity of between 4,000 and 6,000 passengers.