Easter bunny brings joy to Skerries

April 1, 2024 0
Passengers aboard the ferry to Skerries were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief after spotting the Easter bunny yesterday (Sunday).

The elusive rabbit was seen waving to the ferry from the Grunay pier as he made his Easter rounds.

And the ferry crew reported adults and children had been left agog at the unexpected sighting, with one said to have declared it as “like something out of a storybook”.

The Easter bunny produced a sign wishing everyone a “Happy Easter”, leaving behind a trail of smiles in his wake.

