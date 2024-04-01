Police issue appeal after reports of drone flying low over the Street

Police are appealing for witnesses after a drone was seen flying low over Commercial Street in Lerwick,

The incident was reported at around 9am on Good Friday near to Copeland’s Pier.

“Persons flying drones are reminded to keep away from private property and adhere to Civil Aviation Authority rules,” police said in a statement.

“If you were flying a drone legitimately in the area at this time, could you please make contact with us so we can close our enquiry.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3575 of the 29th March.