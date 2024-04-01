News

Shetland salmon exports soar to £135m

April 1, 2024 0
Shetland salmon exports soar to £135m
Scottish Salmon chief executive Tavish Scott. 

Exports of  Shetland farmed salmon rose to £135 million last year amid soaring international demand.

Trade body Salmon Scotland’s regional breakdown of the figures showed 14,850 tonnes were exported from Shetland in 2023 – almost a quarter of the national share.

Sales were up 16 per cent year-on-year, helping to support a total of 470 jobs in the isles.

Chief executive Tavish Scott said: “The demand for nutritious, low carbon Scottish salmon continues to grow at home and abroad.

“It is testament to the hard work of salmon farmers in Shetland and across rural Scotland that our fish has been named the UK’s largest food export in 2023.

“I pay tribute to Shetland farmers and all those working in often harsh conditions who care for their fish and raise them to the highest standards in the world.

“The Scottish salmon sector is ready to invest and create more jobs in places like Shetland, generating even more healthy meals and extra revenue for vital public services.”

Overall, Scottish salmon overseas sales increased by 0.5 per cent to £581 million in the calendar year – equivalent to £1.6 million every day – confirming the fish’s status as the UK’s largest food export.

Scottish salmon exports were higher than the UK’s second largest food export, Cheddar cheese, as well as other popular British products like lamb and beef. 

France once again led the global demand, however the US and Asian markets saw sharp growth – with the popularity of premium high-quality salmon increasing among chefs, restaurants, and consumers.

But while the market demand is soaring, the sector is facing several business challenges.

Values rose in 2023 given the high demand, yet export volumes were down 11 per cent compared to the previous year.

The increased red tape following Brexit continues to add costs and delays for salmon farmers, while the sector is keen to see streamlined reform of regulation in Scotland.

Ahead of this year’s general election, trade body Salmon Scotland has urged all political parties to support the country’s most important food sector.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.