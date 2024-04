Photo: Margaret Clark

The fishing vessel Copious LK985 has been refloated and helped alongside, after Coastguard and lifeboat crews responded to a distress call in Lerwick Harbour today (Wednesday).

The fishing vessel appeared to be stuck and listing near to Mair’s Quay, with engine problems apparently to blame.

Two tug boats, Knab and Kebister attended to aid the stricken vessel.

The new Copious was only delivered to her crew in February 2023.