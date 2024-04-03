Fishing and Marine News

RNLI recruits two new crew members

Shetland Times April 3, 2024 0
Paul Hutchison is the new full-time mechanic at Lerwick Lifeboat Station, and his partner Emily Hague has also joined the crew. Photo: RNLI Lerwick.

Lerwick RNLI has recruited two new members of crew, including a full-time mechanic. 

Paul Hutchison and his partner Emily Hague have joined the Lerwick lifeboat team after relocating from East Neuk, Fife.

Mr Hutchison had been a volunteer in the coastguard rescue team, most recently as an officer-in-charge. Miss Hague also volunteered as a member of the RNLI Anstruther lifeboat station.

Now based full time in Lerwick, Mr Hutchison will work alongside full-time coxswain Stephen Manson.

Miss Hague is a marine biologist and is currently in the final stages of her PhD studies at Heriot-Watt University, exploring the effect of human activities on marine mammals around Scotland.

Lifeboat operations manager Malcolm Craigie said he was delighted to have them join the crew. 

“With their previous experience, we hope they’ll both make a valuable contribution,” Mr Craigie said.

“The costs of their training and kit – and those of all our crew – are paid for entirely by donations and fundraising, and we’re grateful to all those who continue to support the RNLI to help us save lives at sea.”

