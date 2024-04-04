Council selects Stantec as preferred bidder for inter-island connectivity programme

A tunnel in Faroe.

Stantec UK has been selected as the preferred bidder for the SIC’s inter-island transport connectivity programme.

With a contract still to be finalised, Stantec would be tasked with work which would take around 18-months to complete.

It will be expected to set out a network strategy, engage with stakeholders and set out the order in which individual projects should be prioritised.

SIC development director Neil Grant said this project was “hugely important” and had communities at its heart.

“There has been a huge amount of work done on fixed links over the years,” Mr Grant said.

“It now feels like the time is right to take a fresh look at what is possible.

“We look forward to working with Stantec on a project that has the potential to make a significant difference to the connectivity of the islands and Shetland as a whole.”

He added that a “resilient and sustainable” transport network is required for supporting communities, meeting their needs and allowing for future development.