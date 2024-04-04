News

Council selects Stantec as preferred bidder for inter-island connectivity programme

Shetland Times April 4, 2024 0
Council selects Stantec as preferred bidder for inter-island connectivity programme
A tunnel in Faroe.

Stantec UK has been selected as the preferred bidder for the SIC’s inter-island transport connectivity programme.

With a contract still to be finalised, Stantec would be tasked with work which would take around 18-months to complete.

It will be expected to set out a network strategy, engage with stakeholders and set out the order in which individual projects should be prioritised.

SIC development director Neil Grant said this project was “hugely important” and had communities at its heart.

“There has been a huge amount of work done on fixed links over the years,” Mr Grant said.

“It now feels like the time is right to take a fresh look at what is possible.

“We look forward to working with Stantec on a project that has the potential to make a significant difference to the connectivity of the islands and Shetland as a whole.”

He added that a “resilient and sustainable” transport network is required for supporting communities, meeting their needs and allowing for future development.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.