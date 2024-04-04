Scalloway convenience store up for sale

A stock photo of The Checkout in Scalloway.

A Scalloway convenience store has gone on the market.

The Checkout in Main Street is being advertised for offers over £435,000.

Its listing says the shop had an average weekly turnover of over £25,000 last year.

The business is described as a “popular and busy convenience store situated in the beautiful village of Scalloway”,

“The Checkout has been a long-established name in Scalloway for a number of years, with an excellent reputation for quality and service,” it adds.

“In the 10 years our clients have been running the store they have updated the internal fixtures and fittings to stay current and contemporary.

“They have increased turnover over this period and it now remains consistent with increases seen in the summer months due to the uplift in tourists to the island.

“Having built strong relationships with the local community, they are now looking to sell the business to a like minded individual looking to carry on in their stead.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to acquire a freehold business in a thriving community.

“Due to the location we believe this could be a great lifestyle change opportunity for the right individual.”

It currently employs four staff who would be subject to Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) regulations (Tupe).