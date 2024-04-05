In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 5th April) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Times launches Dogs Against Drugs fundraiser.
- EXCLUSIVE: NHS Shetland spend £700,000 before government halt new hospital plans.
- EXCLUSIVE: Lerwick woman finds her range as opera singer.
- EXCLUSIVE: Levenwick GP practice had five days to survive.
- FEATURE: Read all the latest agricultural news in our latest Landwise supplement.
- A Burra-based poet wins highly prestigious £140,000 prize.
- Tourism comes under scrutiny as locals stranded by busy bus service.
- SPORT: Netball reports as Kiwis, Yell and Scallywags secure titles.
