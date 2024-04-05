Times launches Dogs Against Drugs fundraiser

The Shetland Times today launches a fundraising crusade as part of our campaign to support Dogs Against Drugs.

Last month we launched our campaign with a petition – with almost 800 signatures so far – seeking a better deal from the Scottish government, particularly calling for the proceeds of crime to be used in providing funding for the under-pressure charity.

While that effort requires political pressure, and may take time to reach a solution, the charity is in need of funding now – and we are lending our support.

We are asking the public to dig deep to support our drugs dogs – and last month started that off with a £250 donation.

As we have highlighted, Dogs Against Drugs was instrumental in the seizure of £750,000 worth of substances since the start of 2022.

Last year alone the drugs dogs prevented £360,000 of illegal substances from getting to the streets.

Dogs Against Drugs is a charity and needs £120,000 a year to operate, but is struggling to raise the necessary funding without support.

Supported by external auditors RSM, we hope that you can contribute what you can to help our much-needed and vital drugs dogs.