Convener kicks off Times drugs dog fundraiser with generous donation

Dogs Against Drugs handler Megan Grant with Bravo. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The SIC convener has helped get our drugs dog fundraising campaign off to a flying start.

Andrea Manson was the first to donate after The Shetland Times’ Crowdfunder went live – with £50 added to the cause.

After just a few hours the campaign is already approaching the £200 mark.

A separate petition has already amassed more than 800 supportive signatures.

And there have already been donations from community safety and resilience board chairman Allison Duncan, who matched the £250 donation that The Shetland Times made to kick-start the campaign.

Ms Manson said the under-funded charity was something “we really can’t do without” in the isles.

“A good dog can make the world of difference,” the North Mainland councillor said.

“Parents will appreciate it because of their children.

“As a granny, I can appreciate it as I have grandchildren growing up on the island.”

Ms Manson said that the whole community appreciated the charity’s work – and suggested Police Scotland should be paying for it.

“Maybe they can use the money they save from closing the Brae Police Station.”

The Shetland Times’ campaign is urging the Scottish government to channel money from the proceeds of crime to support Dogs Against Drugs.

Our Crowdfunder is hoping to help it continue with its vital work of keeping drugs off the streets in the short term.

In recent years, it has struggled to find the £120,000 a year it needs to survive.

Dogs Against Drugs has been running at a loss to cover fuel, dog food, wages and vet bills.

Visit here to sign our petition.

And visit here to donate to the fundraiser