NorthLink advises drivers to allow extra time to contend with ‘significant’ road closures 

Map showing closures and diversions. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

NorthLink has advised drivers to allow extra time for check-in amid “significant” road closures and diversions in Aberdeen.

Major road resurfacing works to repair potholes on the Bridge of Dee roundabout, the Bridge of Dee and the A92 is due to start on Monday.

Although there is a local diversion, Aberdeen City Council has advised drivers to use the city bypass.

The roadworks are expected to last two weeks.

During this time, NorthLink has advised passengers to arrive in Aberdeen early and allow plenty of time to reach the port before boarding.

Meanwhile, tonight’s (Saturday) sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen is subject to weather-related delays of around two hours.

The northbound sailing may also be late calling at Kirkwall.